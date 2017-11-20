Ashley Graham pretended to be a Victoria's Secret plus-size model because they don't have any of their own.

Because the general self-esteem of women was getting too high, the Victoria's Secret annual fashion show took place on November 20 in Shanghai. Walking alongside famous models like Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima were a bunch of other lithe and tight models. Notably absent were any models whose body shape resembles an average woman. That rank includes fabulous model Ashley Graham. Graham was like, "lol how dare u not invite me" and responded to the lingerie show with a picture of her own.

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Photoshop gives you wings!

To be clear, Graham is neither an Angel nor sporting Victoria's Secret. She's wearing the Canadian plus-size brand Addition Elle.

Some people are still claiming Graham is "fat."