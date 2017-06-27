Advertising

Disney Channel girls, represent! Ashley Tisdale invited Debby Ryan to be a guest on her YouTube “Music Sessions” to sing a duet and it’s absolute magic.

In the video, Ashley introduces Debby, saying, “She is my ultimate girl-crush and spirit animal.”

Debby responds, “Ashley stop, I’m right here!”

Ashley had me over for a Destiny's Child singalong and now it's on her YouTube channel if you wanna check it out ✨ A post shared by 🖤 (@debbyryan) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Debby and Ashley sing a cover of the Destiny’s Child classic “Say My Name” and we’re pretty impressed with the way these ladies sound together. That’s Ashley’s husband, Christopher French, on guitar.

Debby noted, "We've hung out, but we've never done anything cool together, with Ashley saying, "We've never even sang together. We haven't worked together." Um. Ashley did pop on to the Suite Life on Deck, didn’t she?

Debby tweeted: "I've loved this song even longer than I've loved Ashley (that's a long time)."

Check out an all new Music Session with my girl @debbyryan 💥💥💥 find out what song we did, link in bio! #tizzietuesday A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

