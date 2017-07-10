Advertising

Ashton Kutcher saw a Star magazine report that he cheated on Mila Kunis, his wife since 2015. Because as it turns out, celebrities read stuff too!

"Hey Ashton! Who's the girl?" they asked.

My cousin, he answered.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.

Advertising

Later, Kutcher tweeted "if we're going to fight battles they might as well be the ones to change the world," thereby confirming that Ashton Kutcher cheating stories are the ones that will change the world. If we're going to fight battles they might as well be the ones to change the world. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017 And it's true. The ole' "that's my cousin, you idiot" is one of the best genres of cheating stories on the internet.

Advertising

If you're not familiar, read that one, above. And never accuse your spouse of cheating until you've seen the other's birth certificate.

At least people wanna know about your life! I went to the mall with my cousin last week, no stupid magazine wrote about it. Love me, world!😩 — ANDEE (@andeeofficial) July 9, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.