Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the cutest damn couple, having met on That '70s Show and reviving their showmance years later.

While the lovebirds are kind enough to show us selfies of their glamorous, loving life together that we can ogle and pretend is our own, Kutcher told the Thrive Global podcast that he's careful not to share any photos of their kids' faces.

He said:

We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that. I actually don't think they should have images of them as children that somebody could potentially blackmail them with.

That is very sweet. And very dark. He added:

It's their private life. It's not mine to give away. Your social profile is yours to create, not for someone to create for you.

Who knows if social media will still be popular and control lives by the time little Wyatt and Dimitri are all grown up, but it'll be up to them whether or not their post all of their mundane goings on.

Plus this way, they'll be sharing their photos with their friends, and not their parents' millions of fans.

