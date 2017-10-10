Advertising

Italian actor and director Asia Argento is one of the three women who accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape in The New Yorker's harrowing report on his sexual misconduct and the company's coverups.

Argento had told her story once before, albeit with a different name. In 2000, Argento released the film Scarlet Diva which includes scenes inspired by her interactions with Weinstein. In 1997, at 21 years old, Argento arrived at the producer's hotel room under the pretext of a party, but nobody else was there. Weinstein allegedly exited the room and returned "wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion," before demanding that she give him a massage and forcibly performing oral sex on her.

The actress Asia Argento says that, in 1997, Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/UJsyENDVUV — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

"The thing with being a victim is I felt responsible," Argento told The New Yorker. "Because if I were a strong woman, I would have kicked him in the balls and run away. But I didn’t. And so I felt responsible."

I wrote and directed this scene in 1999. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/VFRJQM0O4M — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 10, 2017

Argento shared a scene from Scarlet Diva in which her character, Anna, is cornered by a movie producer in a hotel room, who wears only a bathrobe and carries lotion, demanding a massage, and threatening her career.

Minerva Pictures

According to Argento, Weinstein saw the film when it was released in the U.S., and "apparently recognized himself," and said he was "sorry for whatever happened."

She told The New Yorker that she gave her character the ending she wished she had:

"In the movie I wrote," she said. "I ran away."

