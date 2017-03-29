Advertising

Janet Hubert, the actress who played Aunt Vivian on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for three seasons before she was replaced, was apparently not invited to the cast's recent reunion. But she was "not offended" in the least, according to a trash-talking Facebook rant she posted yesterday that would suggest otherwise.

In the rant, Hubert took shots at the whole cast but mostly at Alfonso Ribeiro (you may know him as Carlton), after he posted a photo from the recent reunion on Instagram with a sweet caption in memory of the late James Avery (RIP Uncle Phil 😭).

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

This is pretty adorable. But apparently Janet Hubert didn't think so. The actress, who has been beefing with Will Smith since 1993, posted a short clip from the show along with this rant, which has since been deleted but lives on the internet forever:

I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will (Smith). There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.

OUCH.

If you follow Fresh Prince behind-the-scenes drama, and personally I live for it, you already know that this is not Janet Hubert's first public shit-talking rodeo. In 2016 when Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith said they would be boycotting the Oscars, Hubert posted a lengthy video on Facebook in which she basically called them both privileged hypocrites.

Did she cross a line this time? Yes. That's what I love about the original Aunt Viv: the woman follows no rules. In a world where a lot of people claim to "tell it like it is" and then don't, she is the real deal.

Original Aunt Viv for President 2020!

