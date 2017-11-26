Reese Witherspoon's daughter makes her debut at the fanciest Paris debutante ball.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter/twin, 18-year-old Ava Phillipe, made her debut over the weekend in Paris at le Bal des Débutantes—some may be familiar with this famed debutante ball from reading Teen Vogue in years past. Others may have never heard of it but I promise you that the Parisian debutante ball is the fanciest deb ball in all the world.

Ava Phillipe, whose father is Reese Witherspoon's first husband Ryan Phillipe, wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. 19-year-old Indian royal Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur escorted young Phillipe. There's a lot to be jealous of here.

O début da filha Legally Blonde! S.A., o Marajá Sawai Padmanabh Singh de Jaipur, acompanha Ava, filha de Reese Witherspoon e Ryan Philippe, que debuta também esta noite 👑 @lebal.paris @thepeninsulaparis A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Proud mama Reese Witherspoon looked on as her daughter glowed like a golden angel princess.

Ava & Reese @lebal.paris 🔝🔝 A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Phillipe and her date danced the night away in a small space surrounded by a bunch of onlookers. Totally romantic.