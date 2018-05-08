The Avengers got matching tattoos and it's actually really sweet.

The original Avengers have a bond so strong that not even Thanos can break it.
To commemorate their friendship, and the success of Infinity War, five of the six original Avengers got matching tattoos.
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all got inked, but Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, appears to have sat this one out.
Downey Jr. shared pictures of himself and his super-friends getting inked by tattoo artist Josh Lord. Johansson and Chris Evans got their tattoos in New York, but the rest of the crew flew Lord out to LA to administer the ink.
The design was a minimalist version of the Avengers logo intertwined with a "6" that represents the original six members of the superhero squad.
Sorry Star-Lord and Spiderman!
But the Avengers weren't the only ones getting tattooed that day. Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly that each actor then proceeded to tattoo a line on Lord in return:
And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us. By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.
Well that is one mark of friendship that no villain can ever erase!