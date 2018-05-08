The Avengers got matching tattoos and it's actually really sweet.

The original Avengers have a bond so strong that not even Thanos can break it.

To commemorate their friendship, and the success of Infinity War, five of the six original Avengers got matching tattoos.

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all got inked, but Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, appears to have sat this one out.

Downey Jr. shared pictures of himself and his super-friends getting inked by tattoo artist Josh Lord. Johansson and Chris Evans got their tattoos in New York, but the rest of the crew flew Lord out to LA to administer the ink.

The design was a minimalist version of the Avengers logo intertwined with a "6" that represents the original six members of the superhero squad.

Sorry Star-Lord and Spiderman!