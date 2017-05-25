Advertising

An Instagram hero from Belgium, Average Rob, has mastered the difficult-to-execute visual pun, delighting his 145,000 followers with photos of him literally sleeping with celebrities.

Obviously, all of this is photoshopped—but you have to respect the commitment to the pun.

Keep it up and maybe Average Rob will get so famous he can really make his dreams come true—one day you'll really take a nap with Kanye West, Rob, we believe in you.

'Listening [to] Taylor's lovestories. Good talk.'

Listening Taylor's lovestories. Good talk. A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

'Nappers in Paris.'

Nappers in Paris 🔥 A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

'Life is a beach' with Margot Robbie.

Life is a beach... 🏖 @margotrobbie A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Making Selena Gomez regret their relationship on International Women's Day.

Shoutout to all women having to live with us lazy men. We love you more than you think. 🙌🏻❤ A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:31am PST

'Shut up Ryan, I'm trying to take a nap here.'

Shut up Ryan, I'm trying to take a nap here... A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

And here's a Halloween special.

Passed out at predrinks... Didn't even get the chance to put on my slutty cat costume... 😑 #FML A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

If you think it's pretty random that Average Rob spends his time photoshopping himself sleeping next to celebs, you haven't seen the rest of his Instagram. The sleeping photos are just one theme.

The rest is even less coherent, but still enjoyable in an "oh, the internet" type of way.

A sampling:

OMFG TAYLOR!!! PICK UP YOUR LEGO WHEN YOU'RE DONE PLAYING!!! 😫 A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Aug 30, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

Beyoncé!!! Can you hear me?! Okay! Can you bring my Hello Kitty waterwings with you when you're done? Mom told me I couldn't go swimming without them... 💧👙 A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on May 12, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

And—uh oh!—is Average Rob getting political?!

Pssst... Excuse me Mr. Trump... I think you forgot your bag of lies. 🙋🏼‍♂️🐩 A post shared by Average Rob (@averagerob) on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:29am PDT

Can't even keep politics out of our off-kilter Instagram Photoshop accounts these days. Thanks, Obama.

