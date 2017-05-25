An Instagram hero from Belgium, Average Rob, has mastered the difficult-to-execute visual pun, delighting his 145,000 followers with photos of him literally sleeping with celebrities.
Obviously, all of this is photoshopped—but you have to respect the commitment to the pun.
Keep it up and maybe Average Rob will get so famous he can really make his dreams come true—one day you'll really take a nap with Kanye West, Rob, we believe in you.
'Listening [to] Taylor's lovestories. Good talk.'
'Nappers in Paris.'
'Life is a beach' with Margot Robbie.
Making Selena Gomez regret their relationship on International Women's Day.
'Shut up Ryan, I'm trying to take a nap here.'
And here's a Halloween special.
If you think it's pretty random that Average Rob spends his time photoshopping himself sleeping next to celebs, you haven't seen the rest of his Instagram. The sleeping photos are just one theme.
The rest is even less coherent, but still enjoyable in an "oh, the internet" type of way.
A sampling:
And—uh oh!—is Average Rob getting political?!
Can't even keep politics out of our off-kilter Instagram Photoshop accounts these days. Thanks, Obama.