Internet, meet your new hero: Average Rob.

A self identified "mediocre dude from Belgium," Average Rob Photoshops himself into celebrity photographs, thus improving them 1000%. His account, @averagerob, has garnered an impressive 208,000 followers, and after seeing his work, you will understand why.

Here is Rob with his new mommy and daddy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

And here is Rob pooping alongside Selena Gomez.

Babe... can you go get some extra toilet paper? I'm afraid we're out. 😕💩 #MexicanFoodProblems

One more of those for good measure...

The moment my anus burned to ashes. Thanks for the mental support Selena! ❤️ #MexicanFood

Kimye? More like Robimye.

Rob showing Ellen his "secret talent."

Ellen: 'Do you have any special talents?' Me:

Rob listening to Beyonce's belly.

OH MY GOD!! CAN I LISTEN TO YOUR BELLY?!?! 👶🏽👶🏽

Looks like Rob was also a White House intern at one point? Busy man.

Definitely NOT gonna miss the monday morning jogs at the White House...

Rob in a Brangelina sandwich. Aw, remember Braneglina?

Good old days... 😢 #RIPBrangelina

And lastly, Rob sharing his feelings on President Trump.

When you hate the people you work for. 🇺🇸🖕🏻

While not schmoozing with heads-of-state or celebs, Rob can also be found hanging out in your favorite movie and TV scenes.

SQUAD UP, IT'S FRIDAY! 🐴🚀

When you see another squad sitting at your table...

To follow Average Rob's not-so-average Instagrams, click here.

