Internet, meet your new hero: Average Rob.
A self identified "mediocre dude from Belgium," Average Rob Photoshops himself into celebrity photographs, thus improving them 1000%. His account, @averagerob, has garnered an impressive 208,000 followers, and after seeing his work, you will understand why.
Here is Rob with his new mommy and daddy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
And here is Rob pooping alongside Selena Gomez.
One more of those for good measure...
Kimye? More like Robimye.
Rob showing Ellen his "secret talent."
Rob listening to Beyonce's belly.
Looks like Rob was also a White House intern at one point? Busy man.
Rob in a Brangelina sandwich. Aw, remember Braneglina?
And lastly, Rob sharing his feelings on President Trump.
While not schmoozing with heads-of-state or celebs, Rob can also be found hanging out in your favorite movie and TV scenes.
