It's official: the bush is back. First Amber Rose, and now Azealia Banks has bared her not-bare pubic region to the world. This week, the controversy-loving rapper took a break from sacrificing chickens in her closet to show off a full "1970's roller skating bush" in a nude Instagram selfie which she has since deleted.

The pic was from a collection of outtakes from the photo shoot she did for the cover of her most recent album, Escapades, which dropped in June. And she urged her her fans to screenshot the pic before she took it down. She also talked about pubic hair in the caption and how it's important to her because of the women who raised her. The photo has since been removed, but not before TheShadeRoom shared a screenshot:

#AzealiaBanks let the bush out today 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

In the caption of the since-deleted pic, she wrote:

When I was a little girl I remember the women in my family having such large pubic bushes and always thinking it was some sort of strange/cool. When I was making #escapades I was pulling from all of my mothers references – Shanice, Donna summer, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Rachelle Ferrell- and she would always walk around the house naked doing her chores belting at the top of her lungs. We would make the joke that women coming of age in the 70’s had a roller skating bush ! Ironically – I wrote most of this song in the same fashion … walking round the house doing my chores and growing out my 1970’s roller skating bush.

Banks has since deleted the most NSFW of the pics, including the one showing her full bush. But she left a bunch of **barely** SFW pics on her Insta if you feel like swinging by.

Reaction to Banks' bold statement has been.... mixed.

But we know what Banks would have to say to the haters:

