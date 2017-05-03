Advertising

One of the most popular pictures from Monday night's annual Met Gala is one of actor/comedian Aziz Ansari watching Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o take a selfie of themselves. As he looks on, it's hard to tell what he's thinking. Is he in awe in the presence of so much beauty and glamour? (That would be reasonable.) Is he just wondering why they don't ask him to take the picture for them? Is he trying to think of something funny to say to them? There's really no way to tell. But Twitter took the picture and ran, with everyone coming up with different captions for what exactly is going on.

Why am I literally aziz ansari looking at Lupita n Rihanna pic.twitter.com/xawPhRovsD — 💖💛💙 (@SHOlNEE) May 2, 2017

Aziz Ansari was like, "Do you want me to just take it for you guys?" https://t.co/cFt4J87ld5 — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) May 3, 2017

when you're not asked to take this pic for the gram #metgala @azizansari pic.twitter.com/RhttdfVbHZ — written by (@JulianStephen) May 2, 2017

I just empathize so much @azizansari

Aziz Ansari couldn't handle Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala, either https://t.co/43o2ffPaZ0 — S H R (@sriharshu26) May 3, 2017

I just want someone to look at me the way @azizansari looks at @rihanna and @Lupita_Nyongo that platonic #blacklove pic.twitter.com/CYj8qWnuop — panther goddess (@asmohash) May 3, 2017

Aziz Ansari as the long-suffering logistics guy/caretaker/clean-up man who tries to keep them out of trouble pic.twitter.com/uIC8CKfWiB — #RumiHive (@THISisLULE) May 2, 2017

Can someone make sure the movie in that last tweet happens, please?

