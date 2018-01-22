It was extremely awkward when Aziz Ansari's name was called at the SAG Awards.

Aziz Ansari was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards, and was conspicuously absent from the ceremony in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him (and the gazillion thinkpieces it spawned).
Ansari was nominated for the big award along with Black-ish's Anthony Anderson, Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, Will & Grace's Sean Hayes, GLOW's Marc Maron, and Shameless' William H. Macy, whose names were applauded after they were mentioned.
When his name was called as a nominee, there wasn't any audible applause.
People noticed.
It is likely that presenter Maya Rudolph was instructed not to applause, as she breezed right through it.
He almost certainly anticipated the awkwardness, because Ansari wasn't in the room to hear the silence in person.
What a time to be a man in Hollywood.
Congratulations, William H. Macy!