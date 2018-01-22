It was extremely awkward when Aziz Ansari's name was called at the SAG Awards.

Aziz Ansari was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards, and was conspicuously absent from the ceremony in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him (and the gazillion thinkpieces it spawned).

Ansari was nominated for the big award along with Black-ish's Anthony Anderson, Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, Will & Grace's Sean Hayes, GLOW's Marc Maron, and Shameless' William H. Macy, whose names were applauded after they were mentioned.

When his name was called as a nominee, there wasn't any audible applause.

People noticed.

SAG awards skipping over applause for aziz ansari 🙌 — Hartley Miller (@hrtlym) January 22, 2018