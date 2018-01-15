Aziz Ansari breaks silence on sexual misconduct accusations: "I was surprised and concerned."

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari has released a statement after being accused of sexual misconduct by a 23-year-old woman he went on a date with last year.
The woman, who used the pseudonym Grace, told babe.net that her encounter with Ansari was "by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had," and remembers their evening together as "the worst night of my life."
"In a second, his hand was on my breast. It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game, most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling." Grace shared with Babe, adding, "He probably moved my hand to his dick five to seven times. He really kept doing it after I moved it away."
Grace also shared this screenshot of their text exchange from the following day, including Ansari's response:
On Sunday, Ansari's rep released an official statement from the comedian concerning the allegations to The Huffington Post:
In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.
The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed OK’, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.
I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture ... It is necessary and long overdue.
Earlier this month, Aziz Ansari became the first man of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for 'Best Actor in a TV Comedy' for his show, Master of None. He wore a 'Time's Up' pin to the event.