Aziz Ansari breaks silence on sexual misconduct accusations: "I was surprised and concerned."

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari has released a statement after being accused of sexual misconduct by a 23-year-old woman he went on a date with last year.

The woman, who used the pseudonym Grace, told babe.net that her encounter with Ansari was "by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had," and remembers their evening together as "the worst night of my life."

"In a second, his hand was on my breast. It was 30 minutes of me getting up and moving and him following and sticking his fingers down my throat again. It was really repetitive. It felt like a fucking game, most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling." Grace shared with Babe, adding, "He probably moved my hand to his dick five to seven times. He really kept doing it after I moved it away."

Grace also shared this screenshot of their text exchange from the following day, including Ansari's response:

This is the text Grace* sent Aziz Ansari after their date which left her feeling “violated”. She tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying “you ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going with advances.”



Read the full story on https://t.co/FyMMG6uO1j. pic.twitter.com/lPOvW6tFTr — babe (@babedotnet) January 14, 2018

On Sunday, Ansari's rep released an official statement from the comedian concerning the allegations to The Huffington Post: