Everyone is pissed at former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk's 'cruel' April Fool's Day prank.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is not exactly popular.
I mean, the guy proposed to Becca K only to dump her weeks later for the show's runner up, Lauren Burnham...while the cameras were rolling...with no warning.
He proposed to Lauren soon after.
Oh yeah, and his season was really boring! Just my (and nearly everyone else's) opinion!
But clearly Luyendyk don't give a F what anyone thinks about him, because the former Bachelor star is still pissing people off people with immature stunts, including this April Fool's Day prank that infuriated many women.
On April 1st, Luyendyk tweeted this picture of his fiancée with what appears to be a baby bump. Ah yes, the oldest April Fool's Day trick in the book.
No points for originality, but good execution. That bump looks pretty real!
"Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!" tweeted Arie, tagging Lauren in the post. I mean, if he got Lauren pregnant, that would make more sense as to why he dumped Becca so suddenly. Just sayin'.
Of course, a few hours later Luyendyk let Twitter know that it was all a prank:
But by that point, he already pissed off a LOT of people. Again.
Specifically, a few people felt that Luyendyk's fake pregnancy announcement was insensitive to women who have trouble conceiving:
Arie sort of apologized on his Instagram story...but posting a recipe?
Oh, Arie. How can you be so bad at this!?