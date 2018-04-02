Everyone is pissed at former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk's 'cruel' April Fool's Day prank.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is not exactly popular.

I mean, the guy proposed to Becca K only to dump her weeks later for the show's runner up, Lauren Burnham...while the cameras were rolling...with no warning.

He proposed to Lauren soon after.

Oh yeah, and his season was really boring! Just my (and nearly everyone else's) opinion!

But clearly Luyendyk don't give a F what anyone thinks about him, because the former Bachelor star is still pissing people off people with immature stunts, including this April Fool's Day prank that infuriated many women.

On April 1st, Luyendyk tweeted this picture of his fiancée with what appears to be a baby bump. Ah yes, the oldest April Fool's Day trick in the book.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

No points for originality, but good execution. That bump looks pretty real!