Notorious former Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti (known on the show as "Ashley I" or "the one who cries") appeared on The Tomorrow Show on Monday, where she dropped this bombshell: Tommy Lee (yes, that one) "basically sexually assaulted" her backstage at a Mötley Crüe show about seven years ago.

"I have a story with Tommy Lee, he almost like, he basically sexually assaulted me," the 29-year-old said. "He like pushed me against a couch very similar to this, and like licked me from my chin to my forehead, which apparently I found out is something that he just does."

Ah, well that explains it, sexual assault is "just something that he does."

Her allegations, if true, are horrifying and not at all shocking. We are all well aware of the kind of entitlement and physical aggression men in power are capable of getting away with (ahem, Mr. President). Ashley I relayed the whole story, which she says happened when she was 22 and "super innocent" having "only kissed a handful of guys":

Then I said I have a boyfriend and I was like, "Please don’t touch me"… [Tommy Lee] didn’t really care … Then he grabbed me by my shoulders and he said, "I’m gonna have my way with you right here on the floor in front of everyone." I was like, "Okay, I think I’m going to leave now." And then I walked out of the room and I just like hung out backstage with my sister. Yeah, It was kind of creepy.

Yeah, uh, that's extremely creepy. Ashley I has since retracted her sexual assault allegation and softened her account of the incident, telling told Page Six on Tuesday that she was "just really taken aback and really out of my comfort zone."

She said she and her sister "laughed about it as soon as we got into the car and still do to this day," adding: "It’s just a funny story to tell." I guess we have different definitions of "funny," because to me this is a "rapey," "scary" and "sadly not surprising or uncommon" story.

Ashley I appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor followed by two memorable appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, where everyone gave her a hard time for crying so much, mostly over that dweeb, Jared. Maybe people will give her a break now that they know she's been allegedly non-consensually licked by Tommy Lee.

