Rachel Lindsay changed up her signature wavy hair for a new summer look that is way different than anything we have seen the bachelorette sport before. The 32-year-old attorney posted this picture of her long braids to Instagram on Wednesday, and if her hair were a dude, we would totally give him a rose.

Instagram: Rachel Lindsay

We are in love! Also, shout out to her brows. Damn!

Hopefully this isn't a post-breakup hair change— according to E! News, Lindsay told reporters that she got engaged even before the first episode of her season of The Bachelorette aired.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," said Lindsay on a conference call. "I am getting my happy ending!"

So far, Rachel has pretty much stuck to rocking some loose waves on her season of The Bachelorette:

It's happening!!! #bbmas #thebachelorette #abc #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on May 21, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

And while on The Bachelor, Rachel's go-to was to wear her hair straight:

As a matter of fact, Rachel primarily sported one hairstyle all the way back to the earliest pictures on her Instagram posted in 2014.

2 chainz #anditbegins #2chainz #losttrackofconcerts A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Mar 13, 2014 at 6:53pm PDT

But change is definitely good, and her braids look absolutely stunning.

Although Rachel only uploaded the one picture, Lindsay's friend Angela Ross uploaded a couple of boomerangs to Instagram of the two sippin' on some rosé together.

frozé rosé with @therachlindsay cuz she back 💃🏻🍹 A post shared by a n g e l a . r o s s (@ang_forthewin) on May 31, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Rachel Lindsay made history as the first black bachelorette since franchise began 15 years ago. At this point in the season she is still weeding through a smorgasbord of hot dudes to find "the one," and although it is quite the spoiler, we are happy to know that Rachel ends up happy and engaged, especially after being dumped by Nick Viall during The Bachelor.

We can't wait to see how the rest of the season turns out, and eventually, how Rachel does her hair for her wedding!

giphy

PS- please make Copper the flower dog.

