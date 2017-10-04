Advertising

Former president Barack Obama knows the impact of a grand romantic gesture, and his surprise anniversary video for Michelle will remind you why they are still "relationship goals."

On Tuesday, Michelle Obama was speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia with actual television Goddess, Shonda Rhimes. During their presentation, this video message from Barack Obama appeared on the big screen, totally surprising the former first lady.

I dropped in on Michelle’s talk at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women to deliver a message on our 25th wedding anniversary. Asking you to go out with me is the best decision I ever made. I love you, Michelle. Posted by Barack Obama on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

"I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years," Obama said. "The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are."

People reports that the video brought tears to the former first lady's eyes.

He went on to gush,"It is truly the best decision that I ever made to be persistent enough in asking you out for a date."

Is this the presidential version of standing outside of your crush's bedroom window blaring music from a stereo?

After the video was finished, Michelle turned to Rhimes and the crowd and joked: "I better get home."

SAUCY!

Mrs. Obama, if ya nasty. giphy

Earlier in the day, Michelle Obama wished her husband a happy anniversary with this sweet throwback picture to their 1992 wedding.

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you.

