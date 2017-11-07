Adam Levine announces sex of wife Behati Prinsloo's second genetically-blessed baby.

Adam Levine has stolen the thunder of his wife, Behati Prinsloo, by announcing the gender of their second child on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

They're having a ...

... girl.

Professional pretty person Prinsloo first went public with her bump back in September. Deductive skills show that as she's now seven-months pregnant, Prinsloo was five months along in this picture.

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Here's a snap from late October:

Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all. Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner ✨ glam: @cwoodhair 💇🏼 @michaelashton 🎨 styled by me 👽 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

And here's Prinsloo only a few days ago:

Beautiful event last night. #LACMA @gucci thank you for having me ✨glam: @cwoodhair @michaelashton and 💋 to my gorgeous date @rosiehw A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Ah, nothing like a model's pregnancy to perpetuate standards of feminine beauty.

The baby will join one-year-old sister Dusty Rose.