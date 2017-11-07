Adam Levine announces sex of wife Behati Prinsloo's second genetically-blessed baby.

Advertising
Adam Levine has stolen the thunder of his wife, Behati Prinsloo, by announcing the gender of their second child on The Ellen Degeneres Show.
They're having a ...
... girl.
Professional pretty person Prinsloo first went public with her bump back in September. Deductive skills show that as she's now seven-months pregnant, Prinsloo was five months along in this picture.
Here's a snap from late October:
And here's Prinsloo only a few days ago:
Ah, nothing like a model's pregnancy to perpetuate standards of feminine beauty.
The baby will join one-year-old sister Dusty Rose.
No word yet on whether the baby girl will also have the name worthy of a designer Crayola.
