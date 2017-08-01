Advertising

Another day, another new celebrity tattoo.

According to Refinery29, NYC's West 4 Tattoo is popular among celebs like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin, and most recently, Bella Hadid stopped by to get a tiny new tattoo on her arm.

Hadid's new tattoo, a small rose, was done by an artist by the name of JonBoy. He posted a photo of the finished tattoo to his personal account.

🌹@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

It's so little! But if you think Bella's rose tattoo looks small in JonBoy's photo, wait 'til you see this shot from farther away that she posted to her Instagram story.

No word on the significance of Bella's new rose, but we think it's pretty cute.

Are you a fan of teeny-tiny tattoos?

