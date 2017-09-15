Advertising

According to Refinery 29, one of their street style photographers was physically assaulted by one of Bella Hadid's bodyguards, but Bella herself stepped in to make things right.

As Bella Hadid left the Michael Kors spring 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, a member of Hadid's security team was caught on tape pushing Cris Fragkou, a Refinery29 photographer. Hadid grabbed the security guard and confronted him, sternly yelling "Can you please not touch her?" before stopping to ask Fragkou if she was okay.

"Suddenly, I realized I’m at the front of this crowd and that’s not a good thing, so I put my camera down and I turn around to get in the back. There’s an orange barrier that you can see in the video (below) and it’s blocking me. So I turned back around to the front, and the security guard starts pushing me and I’m not even taking a picture, my camera is down at my side. He’s shoving me and because there is an orange barrier on the side, I can’t go anywhere," recounts Fragkou.

According to Refinery 29, Fragkou was shoved so hard that she fell to her knees and nearly smacked her head against the pavement. Others in the crowd started shouting "Sue him! Sue him!" before Hadid stepped in.

Although Hadid sticking up for the Fragkou was a small gesture, it meant a lot to the photographer. She wants the model to know that her she appreciated it.

"I wanted to say thank you, but I’m too freaked out. I would have been able to get out of that situation either way but it’s the fact she acknowledged [that] her body is no more important than my body," said Fragkou. She ended with this message for Hadid: "Thank you for doing the decent thing and acknowledging that I’m also human as much as you are.”

