In an interview with Complex, supermodel Bella Hadid tried hard—like, really, really hard—to seem "dope" and "with it" and super "fresh" with the kids.

People on Twitter pointed out a particular, intense moment, in which Hadid almost certainly comes off as a narc, pointing at shoes and saying, "If homeboy’s coming through with these, it's quiet for him.” Poor homeboy.

But then she grabs those Nike Air Maxes, and goes, "but if homeboy comes through in like… these...You got some Airmaxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy is gonna like… get it."

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017

dope? check

2nd dope? check

fresh? check

homeboy coming through? check

homeboy's gonna get it? check — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) October 5, 2017

It's a drinking game: take a shot every time she says "dope" or "homeboy."

Bella Hadid out sneaker shopping. giphy

Hadid's turn of phrase quickly inspired a meme, with dope ass kids sharing the shoes that turn them on.

if homeboy comes thru in these,,, it's quiet for him



but if he comes thru in theeeeese, homeboy's gonna like,,,, get it pic.twitter.com/EDsD9L9A63 — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) October 9, 2017

if homeboy come thru



in 🔥🔥THESE🔥🔥



he gonna.....,,,,.... get it pic.twitter.com/84ZDNAjYJL — educated shrimp (@yaperboi) October 9, 2017

if homeboy comes through in like THESE, homeboys gonna like.. get it pic.twitter.com/ynxm9w9nlm — jonny 🎃 (@sharkpizza) October 10, 2017

but if he comes in with these homeboy’s gonna like... get it pic.twitter.com/XiuESxoGi4 — rob (@__bloodflood) October 8, 2017

bella hadid when she sees a homeboy in some air maxes pic.twitter.com/UnAmD5x8dO — ur fave honeybun (@briaatortillaa) October 8, 2017

legend has it if you enter a dark room with nike airmax shoes on , bella hadid will appear and you're gonna ᵍᵉᵗ ᶦᵗ — spooky timir (@ItsBarwaaqo) October 8, 2017

if homeboy is coming through with the basic ability to hold a conversation and answer my texts

homeboy is gonna like.......get it — Ⓥ♡ (@youneverhadrae) October 9, 2017

if homeboy coming through with these.... pic.twitter.com/JBkDKShP0T — 🕷 Eshe 🕸 (@africanpunani) October 6, 2017

And it's more than just sneakers with homeboy.

if homeboy neglects and abandons me it’s quiet...but if he comes through with some attenION or some COOMMIITTMENTTT homeboy can like



get it pic.twitter.com/fxEFg8JM46 — baby spice (@SK8TER_G1RL) October 7, 2017

If homeboy still celebrates Colombus Day then it’s quiet but if he celebrates #IndigenousPeopleDay then homeboy’s gonna like... get it pic.twitter.com/vw1AQGIv6N — Milan (@MilanMarietti) October 9, 2017

To recover from being roasted, Hadid decided to change the conversation by sharing her butt on Snapchat and a sexy sizzle reel on Instagram.

Snapchat

I was born 21 years ago A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

If homeboy come thru with a butt selfie it's quiet, but if homeboy coming through with a sensual montage...homeboy gonna get it.

