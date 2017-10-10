In an interview with Complex, supermodel Bella Hadid tried hard—like, really, really hard—to seem "dope" and "with it" and super "fresh" with the kids.
People on Twitter pointed out a particular, intense moment, in which Hadid almost certainly comes off as a narc, pointing at shoes and saying, "If homeboy’s coming through with these, it's quiet for him.” Poor homeboy.
But then she grabs those Nike Air Maxes, and goes, "but if homeboy comes through in like… these...You got some Airmaxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy is gonna like… get it."
It's a drinking game: take a shot every time she says "dope" or "homeboy."
Hadid's turn of phrase quickly inspired a meme, with dope ass kids sharing the shoes that turn them on.
And it's more than just sneakers with homeboy.
To recover from being roasted, Hadid decided to change the conversation by sharing her butt on Snapchat and a sexy sizzle reel on Instagram.
If homeboy come thru with a butt selfie it's quiet, but if homeboy coming through with a sensual montage...homeboy gonna get it.