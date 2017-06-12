Advertising

Bella Hadid may not follow The Weeknd on Instagram, but she did throw a like at a post about her ex-boyfriend.

And then she unliked the photo. Fans noticed the like/unlike action and started jumping to conclusions because The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are now dating.

Bella follows Instagram user The Shade Room, who posted a pic of The Weeknd’s Forbes magazine cover. The cover shot included the headline: "The Weeknd, Turning $3.2 billion streams into $92 million."

Sure enough, The Weeknd is looking crazy handsome on the cover, so it’s understandable that she’d give it a like.



The support isn’t totally surprising, given the fact that Bella told Teen Vogue earlier this year: "I'll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."

NYC 💋 HOME A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Some fans weighed in on the Instagram comments, with one explaining: "Apparently bella liked and then unliked. I don't understand why people are coming for her tho. Bella was there for Abel at his darkest hours. I'm sure she happy to see how he's grown over the year. Selena liked him after he was successful and after his 'Starboy' phase.. see the difference?"



One commenter predicted: "How much you bet when him and Selena break up (we know they will) he will end up back with Bella.. watch"

Another disagreed, however, writing: "highly doubt he will ever get back with Bella. If him and Selena break up then he's getting with someone else. He broke up with Bella For a reason."

Another thought perhaps people were being a bit critical, writing: "You guys are so weird. So what if Bella unliked the photo? Jeez. You guys parole these celebs every move. Damn, it's weird."

