Bella Hadid is a supermodel. It is literally her job to look pretty.

And she is pretty damn good at it:

Opening night Cannes Film Festival 🌸 My favorite carpet 💓 @diormakeup @sabrinabmakeup @jennifer_yepez team ❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Whether she is at work or at play, Bella is always red carpet ready:

Killer and a sweet thing 🦋💎 @VMAGAZINE BY @TERRYRICHARDSON FOR @BULGARIOFFICIAL STYLED BY FAIRY BOSS MOTHER @CARLYNECERFDEDUDZEELE #STEPHENGAN @REMIBRB #JUSTENOUGHDENIM 💎💎💎💎 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Venice is so beautiful✨😍Feeling so lucky to be here with my amazing #BulgariFamily for #BulgariFesta 💎🦋💎🦋💎🦋an incredible night with incredible people! Thank you! A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Icy like there's nobody you'd ever need 💎❄️ 💎 @bulgariofficial press Goldea Roman Nights fragrance A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 31, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

So her posting a makeup-free selfie will inspire you to throw all of your fancy eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks right out the window! You will pour your foundation down the drain! Flush your blush down the toilet!

Just kidding. Don't do that. That would be very stupid.

But Bella Hadid does look radiant (and a bit sunburnt) in this photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday. She captioned the photo "Burnt in Greece dancing on film 💃🏼"

Burnt in Greece dancing on film💃🏻 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Leave it to Bella to make sunburn look high-fashion. Most of us usually just look like:

giphy

If Bella Hadid could manage to make the inevitable peeling sunburn look good, then we will know for sure that she is a superhuman.

