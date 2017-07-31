Bella Hadid is a supermodel. It is literally her job to look pretty.
And she is pretty damn good at it:
Whether she is at work or at play, Bella is always red carpet ready:
So her posting a makeup-free selfie will inspire you to throw all of your fancy eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks right out the window! You will pour your foundation down the drain! Flush your blush down the toilet!
Just kidding. Don't do that. That would be very stupid.
But Bella Hadid does look radiant (and a bit sunburnt) in this photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday. She captioned the photo "Burnt in Greece dancing on film 💃🏼"
Leave it to Bella to make sunburn look high-fashion. Most of us usually just look like:
If Bella Hadid could manage to make the inevitable peeling sunburn look good, then we will know for sure that she is a superhuman.