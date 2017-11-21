Bella Hadid had a double nip-slip during the Victoria's Secret Fashion show. She didn't care.

Bella Hadid accidently freed the nipple during this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show— and she didn't seem to care at all.

Over the weekend, the annual runway show filmed in Shanghai, China. At the end of the show, all the models rushed the stage to dance and let loose, but Bella decided to really let it all hang out.

The 21-year-old lifted her arms to play with her hair, and both of her nipples popped out of the silver lingerie she was wearing. Oops!

A post shared by Gigi & Bella Hadid (@hadid.royal) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:30am PST

A less experienced (or less confident) model may have been embarrassed by the wardrobe malfunction, but Hadid totally owned it. Instead of scrambling to put her boobs away, she continued dancing without a care in the world.

And why wouldn't she? Can anyone really be that scandalized by a little nip-slip after watching a bunch of women walk around in their underwear for millions of people?

Plus, Hadid often puts her nips on display just 'cuz.