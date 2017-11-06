Bella Thorne got a new tattoo in a really f**king painful place.

Bella Thorne has made her affinity for switching up her look clear on many occasions–and the actress just added yet another chapter to that book.

On Sunday, Thorne posted a photo to her Instagram story of her latest tattoo: a simple design of black dots and lines surrounding her elbow.

If you have suspicions that the simple tattoo was just doodled on with a pen...you're wrong! Thorne tagged Daniel Winter, an LA-based tattoo artist, in the post. As explained in his Instagram bio, Winter only does tattoos in black or grey ink.

Neither Thorne nor Winter have shared more info about the meaning of the mysterious tattoo. Our leading ideas are: