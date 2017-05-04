Advertising

Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne has donned nearly every single hair color under the sun, but it was her latest look that shocked social media.

But before we get to that, let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at all the colors Bella Thorne's hair has been.

Well, it was recently blue.

my hair may be blue but I'm sure not 😄 hahah I'm so cheesy but the vegan kind ya know? #makeupmonday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:07am PST

And brown, although we suspect this was a wig.

Giggly B💙❤️ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

She's had teal tips.

Happiness vibes ✨✨✨ *grabs my own boob A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

And even went jet black.

Damnnn I'm missing these #sunnyday #vibes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

She rocked the hell out of this two-tone fiery red/blonde look.

Even when I'm not working I'm werking;) but guess what I'm not working this weekend !!!! Hell yeah weekend away with my pumpkin seed #friday #theweeknd #hippievibes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:02pm PST

And, of course, often returns to her signature natural red.

When no one will hug you...sometimes you gotta just hug yourself👍🏻🤔😇 #saturdayswag #saturdayshenanigans A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

But last night, the hair chameleon posted a picture with her locks dyed the last color we would ever expect: bright blonde.

How hasn't this girl's hair fallen out after all that bleaching and dying? Furthermore, how the heck does it look so healthy!? Reveal your secrets, you hair sorceress!

Bella Thorne debuted her much lighter locks on Twitter on Wednesday alongside the caption "Hi blondie." And, of course, Thorne looks gorgeous, because she is one of those people who have the magical ability to pull off any hair color. Jealous.

Later that evening, she popped on some extensions and headed to Nylon's Young Hollywood event.

Last night was like 💥💥 #humpday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 3, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Some fans are speculating that Thorne is pulling a Kylie Jenner and that her blonde hair is merely a wig, but, hey— if she bought it, it's still technically her hair.

