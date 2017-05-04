Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne has donned nearly every single hair color under the sun, but it was her latest look that shocked social media.
But before we get to that, let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at all the colors Bella Thorne's hair has been.
Well, it was recently blue.
And brown, although we suspect this was a wig.
She's had teal tips.
And even went jet black.
She rocked the hell out of this two-tone fiery red/blonde look.
And, of course, often returns to her signature natural red.
But last night, the hair chameleon posted a picture with her locks dyed the last color we would ever expect: bright blonde.
How hasn't this girl's hair fallen out after all that bleaching and dying? Furthermore, how the heck does it look so healthy!? Reveal your secrets, you hair sorceress!
Bella Thorne debuted her much lighter locks on Twitter on Wednesday alongside the caption "Hi blondie." And, of course, Thorne looks gorgeous, because she is one of those people who have the magical ability to pull off any hair color. Jealous.
Later that evening, she popped on some extensions and headed to Nylon's Young Hollywood event.
Some fans are speculating that Thorne is pulling a Kylie Jenner and that her blonde hair is merely a wig, but, hey— if she bought it, it's still technically her hair.