Bella Thorne spent her 20th birthday doing what she likes to do best: change her hair color.

In the past, the [no longer a] teen has rocked pink hair, blue hair, green hair, and pretty much any other color you can name and some that may not even have names yet. Yesterday, she celebrated her two decades by choosing a relatively tame shade of blonde for her new look.

"Yes I changed my hair again and yes I'm fuxin 20!!! Let's go libras met so many people last night that had the same bday as me ❤️ it was awesome. Happy bday guys!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Commenters are loving the look. "Best colour on you I've ever seen suits you so well hun. Nailed it!!! xxx" wrote in one fan. "This is one of the best snaps you've done. Gorgeous," another agreed.

As much as we love this blonde, we have a feeling Bella will be switching her color up again plenty of times before she turns 21. Stay tuned!

