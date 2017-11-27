Bella Thorne got a message tattooed on her hip and you have to obey it.

Actor Bella Thorne seems to have gotten two new tattoos this week. One she showed off on Instagram on Saturday — the words "I love you" tattooed in bright colors on her back.
She captioned that Instagram, "New lil tat 😍🐥 guess what my other tat says it's on my hip;)." Well, in case you hadn't finished guessing (a star? A unicorn? A container of expired milk?), Thorne showed off that tattoo in an Instagram story, which was then tweeted by a fan account.
So the tattoo says "Bite Me," and while it looks like it could just be drawn on with a pen, it's probably legit, because some of Thorne's other tattoos look drawn on, and they're real.
Sometimes people ask tattooed people about the significance of their tattoos. I think this one probably speaks for itself (although it doesn't answer the question: why are some of the letters upside down?).