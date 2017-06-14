Advertising

Bella Thorne has ditched her blonde hair and is showing off a new hue for the summer months. Bella took to her Instagram stories to share pics of her newly dyed bright pink hair and we can’t wait to see the bold color in action.

Her sister, Dani Thorne, assisted with the coloring session, which Bella documented in a series of videos and photos on Instagram. But first, here's a glance at Bella's blonde look:

Yo I wear this hat like every day hahaha #happysunday I'm recording in the studio all day:) what are you doing on this beautiful Sunday? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

The Famous In Love star has tried other bold colors in the past, including blue and a green ombre look. And now...this bright pink:

In a new interview with Complex magazine, Bella dishes on a number of things, including the rumors surrounding her and Scott Disick dating.

Bella told Complex: "Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up...I just wasn’t down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'”

And, about that pic that circulated, where it looked like Scott was grabbing her breast, she cleared up the whole scene, explaining: "Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."

