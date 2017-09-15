Perez Hilton posted a picture of actor/singer/human unicorn Bella Thorne in a crop-top on his Instagram this week, and captioned it "Fill in the blank!"
It kind of seems like the "blank" he's referring to is her midriff, but who knows. Some of Perez' Instagram followers did take it upon themselves to have fun slut-shaming Thorne.
A Twitter user under the account @J1inx1 tweeted to Hilton, accusing him of being guilty of body shaming.
Hilton disagreed with @J1inx1 but Thorne herself didn't. She tweeted back at Hilton, "Honestly I don't. You know I love you p but I think it's kinda rude to use the pic my shirt is riding up and I'm in the middle of talking."
She continued, "Esp when there's a lot of great photos. Kinda seems like you want more people to pick on me. :( if I wasn't sad enough about it already."
Hilton had tagged several people in the post, like Charlie Puth, Gregg Sulkin, and Bleackbear, according to Teen Vogue. These are people Thorne has dated or has been rumored to have dated.
Hilton replied that he did that so the photo would come up in more searches.
But he also added that he'd do it again. Smdh.
Of course, Twitter got involved. Opinions were split.
While Twitter was its usual Dumpster fire, some commenters on the picture on Instagram at least sided with Thorne over Hilton in this case.
On Thursday, Hilton posted a video defending himself in the whole messy ordeal.
It's nice to see Thorne sticking up for herself, and others sticking up for her as well, but honestly, it sucks that she has to.