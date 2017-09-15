Advertising

Perez Hilton posted a picture of actor/singer/human unicorn Bella Thorne in a crop-top on his Instagram this week, and captioned it "Fill in the blank!"

Fill in the blank! @BellaThorne __________. A post shared by Perez Hilton (@theperezhilton) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

It kind of seems like the "blank" he's referring to is her midriff, but who knows. Some of Perez' Instagram followers did take it upon themselves to have fun slut-shaming Thorne.

A Twitter user under the account @J1inx1 tweeted to Hilton, accusing him of being guilty of body shaming.

Hilton disagreed with @J1inx1 but Thorne herself didn't. She tweeted back at Hilton, "Honestly I don't. You know I love you p but I think it's kinda rude to use the pic my shirt is riding up and I'm in the middle of talking."

Honestly I don't. You know I love you p but I think it's kinda rude to use the pic my shirt is riding up and I'm in the middle of talking https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

She continued, "Esp when there's a lot of great photos. Kinda seems like you want more people to pick on me. :( if I wasn't sad enough about it already."

Esp when there's a lot of great photos. Kinda seems like you want more people to pick on me. :( if I wasn't sad enough about it already😟 https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

Hilton had tagged several people in the post, like Charlie Puth, Gregg Sulkin, and Bleackbear, according to Teen Vogue. These are people Thorne has dated or has been rumored to have dated.

And then you tag charlie and like other guys on my body trying to start drama and trying to make me feel disgusting..like they own my body. https://t.co/9UiPsDzCmj — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

Hilton replied that he did that so the photo would come up in more searches.

That was just so the photo would come up in more searches. Didn't occur to me you would interpret it that way. Sorry again. 🙏 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 14, 2017

I'd do it again, tbh. x — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 14, 2017

But he also added that he'd do it again. Smdh.

YOU WOULD DO IT AGAIN!? R u serious? Yeah you would like posting a photo of Ariel in a bikini to get views on a podcast? https://t.co/LbYZ5kSNWF — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

I hope no one does this to your daughter ✋️😟 https://t.co/LbYZ5kSNWF — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 14, 2017

Of course, Twitter got involved. Opinions were split.

These poor girls. This isn't cute

I'm all about embracing yourself, but its possible to do it with more taste. This just makes me sad😣😥😯🙁😢 — ⚓Rockabilly Mikey⚓ (@Mr_MarvelFan) September 12, 2017

Lmao everyone's salty cause you posted a picture ? That look was her decision. You literally didn't even say anything. Lmao 😂😂😂😂 — Purp (@Glitter_Gloves) September 14, 2017

Get some class baby girl. — Jessica (@JessTheHulk) September 12, 2017

Is 2014 Miley plus a Kardashian — Pop Culture Holic (@PopCultureHolic) September 12, 2017

her mother must pretend not to know her by now that is literally most hideous thing ever — Destin (@Destinyuhva) September 12, 2017

A cry for help — 🦋Carla 💫 (@virgodessNYC) September 12, 2017

Idk why you getting so much hate! Did even say anything savage like you usually do but people soft nowadays 😂😂 — Hector Ramos (@hectorra_3) September 14, 2017

Bella Thorne gets more hate than actual trash like Jake Paul and Xxxtentacion... all because she likes to date around and wear weird outfits pic.twitter.com/DdH6x8uBAJ — la bella vita (@drugproblem) September 13, 2017

Damn, these people are hating hard on someone they don't even know 🙄 god forbid you wear what you want to wear. I'm so over ppl judging — sunshine🌼 (@ellis_breezy) September 14, 2017

Girl needs an intervention if she expects to go anywhere in that biz! — Kathy Dunklee🇺🇸💜 (@pfarrside) September 12, 2017

While Twitter was its usual Dumpster fire, some commenters on the picture on Instagram at least sided with Thorne over Hilton in this case.

On Thursday, Hilton posted a video defending himself in the whole messy ordeal.

It's nice to see Thorne sticking up for herself, and others sticking up for her as well, but honestly, it sucks that she has to.

