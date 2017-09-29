Advertising

When actress/anti slut-shaming crusader Bella Thorne recently posed nude for a spread in GQ Mexico, she requested that the photos not be retouched. Sure, this might not seem like a "brave" move from someone who looks like Bella Thorne. But the 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to explain why learning to accept your body as it is can be hard, no matter what you look like.

"You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees," Thorne wrote on Instagram. "Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted."

Here's the photo:

Bella's full message reads:

I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.

The post went viral on Instagram, with thousands of commenters praising the photo and its body positive message.

This person said it best:

Thorne tweeted out a photo of her cover and Instagram caption, which also went viral:

The former Disney star also tweeted a video of some "behind-the-scenes" footage from her GQ shoot, which you may enjoy watching for research purposes:

Behind the scenes of my gq cover 😫😍 pic.twitter.com/gjZaNmvTuP — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 28, 2017

I think the message here is.... it's okay to be insecure, even if you're one of the most objectively beautiful people in the world? Cool, cool, cool. I'll keep that in mind if it ever applies to me.

