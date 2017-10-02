Advertising

Actor Bella Thorne, 19, already had a bunch of tiny tattoos, and now she's got one more. On the night of September 28, Thorne went to the artist who usually does her work (L.A.'s Daniel Winter, according to Hello Giggles), and this time brought her sister, Dani Thorne with her. If you're going to get matching tattoos with someone, it make sense to choose someone who you are super close to, and someone who will always be in your life. For Thorne, Dani definitely fits the bill.

Thorne showcased the tattoos in two Instagram stories. The first one showed Winter at work on the inside of her foot.

Advertising

The second one showed the sisters' completed matching tattoos, which read, "If lost, find twin."

The two aren't twins (Dani is 4 years older), but they might as well be, given how tight they seem. Thorne even brought Dani as her date to the American Music Awards in November.

Advertising

Bella and Dani Thorne are not twins, but really could be. Getty Images

At least these are matching tattoos that will never be regretted due to a breakup.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.