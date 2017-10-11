On Tuesday, Ben Affleck condemned Harvey Weinstein's criminal behavior towards women, and today, he had to address his own.
In 2003, live on MTV, Affleck groped actress Hilarie Burton's breasts while she was a VJ on TRL.
Burton was 18 at the time.
Another video of disgusting behavior recirculating on the internet was a shocking interview in 2004, where Affleck pulled Montreal-based TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap, asks her to take her top off, and comments on the firmness of her breasts.
With these incidents re-entering the public consciousness, Affleck issued a succinct apology to Burton (maybe his reps didn't remind him about Losique yet).
But people on Twitter are noticing a difference between his statement yesterday and his statement today.
But some our applauding his apology.
One thing is for certain: this is a systemic issue that isn't going away until all men take responsibility for their actions.