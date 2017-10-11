Advertising

On Tuesday, Ben Affleck condemned Harvey Weinstein's criminal behavior towards women, and today, he had to address his own.

In 2003, live on MTV, Affleck groped actress Hilarie Burton's breasts while she was a VJ on TRL.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Burton was 18 at the time.

Another video of disgusting behavior recirculating on the internet was a shocking interview in 2004, where Affleck pulled Montreal-based TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap, asks her to take her top off, and comments on the firmness of her breasts.

With these incidents re-entering the public consciousness, Affleck issued a succinct apology to Burton (maybe his reps didn't remind him about Losique yet).

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

But people on Twitter are noticing a difference between his statement yesterday and his statement today.

ben affleck speaking for other sexual assault actions vs speaking for his own. pic.twitter.com/rdZ4e5LZ05 — ME. (@mcliras) October 11, 2017

Ben Affleck's last two tweets. Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/6JjpP4PSXs — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) October 11, 2017

But some our applauding his apology.

I'm glad he's not sugarcoating or redirecting you or any sort of shit. For better or worse, it's direct. https://t.co/vI5NT4BWdx — Sif (@Sif_san_) October 11, 2017

One thing is for certain: this is a systemic issue that isn't going away until all men take responsibility for their actions.

