Everyone's roasting Ben Affleck's unintentionally hilarious back tattoo.

Ben Affleck's awful phoenix tattoo is BACK in the spotlight (not even gonna say sorry). His enormous back tattoo is not new, but it never, ever ceases to be funny.
It's so bad! Twitter user Dashiell Driscoll tweeted a picture via People magazine of Affleck at the beach showing off that huge phoenix rising from the flames tattoo. He included the text:
Ben Affleck's back tattoo is, and I'm saying this without hyperbole, one of the funniest goddamn things I've ever seen in my entire life. Holy moly. What a wonderful gift to all of us this is. Truly a great day to be alive because of this obscenely dumb tattoo (via @people)
The new pictures of Affleck at the beach with the tattoo got everybody talking about the tattoo again. The best part of the horrible tattoo scandal is that Ben Affleck originally said this huge tattoo was fake and just for a movie. He told Extra, "I actually do have a number of tattoos, but I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up. They get sort of addictive, tattoos, after awhile."
Wow, that temporary ink sure has taken hold, Ben. How on Earth did he think he was going to get away with that one?
People on Twitter couldn't help but roast Affleck, because come on.
Also, two out of two Jennifers hate this tattoo.
When the tattoo was first revealed in December 2015, Affleck's ex, Jennifer Lopez, described it as "awful" (lol). She also said, "His tattoos always have too many colors, they shouldn’t be so colorful. They should be cooler.” Yes, they should, J. Lo, but sadly, they are not.
And then there was Jennifer Garner's reaction. At the time, the story about her and Affleck's split was fresh news. When asked about the tattoo during a Vanity Fair interview, Garner said,
You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.
And now you have a reason to love Jennifer Garner, even if you never even thought you liked her before.