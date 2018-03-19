Everyone's roasting Ben Affleck's unintentionally hilarious back tattoo.

Ben Affleck's awful phoenix tattoo is BACK in the spotlight (not even gonna say sorry). His enormous back tattoo is not new, but it never, ever ceases to be funny.

Ben Affleck's back tattoo is, and I'm saying this without hyperbole, one of the funniest goddamn things I've ever seen in my entire life. Holy moly. What a wonderful gift to all of us this is. Truly a great day to be alive because of this obscenely dumb tattoo. (via @people) pic.twitter.com/8LtvmF1Z5h — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) March 19, 2018

It's so bad! Twitter user Dashiell Driscoll tweeted a picture via People magazine of Affleck at the beach showing off that huge phoenix rising from the flames tattoo. He included the text:

The new pictures of Affleck at the beach with the tattoo got everybody talking about the tattoo again. The best part of the horrible tattoo scandal is that Ben Affleck originally said this huge tattoo was fake and just for a movie. He told Extra, "I actually do have a number of tattoos, but I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up. They get sort of addictive, tattoos, after awhile."

Wow, that temporary ink sure has taken hold, Ben. How on Earth did he think he was going to get away with that one?