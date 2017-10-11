Advertising

So maybe Casey Affleck isn't the only sexual predator in the family—because check out this video from 2004 where Ben Affleck, promoting his movie Jersey Girl, gropes a TV host for five agonizing minutes straight.

In the video, Montreal-based TV host Anne-Marie Losique is pulled onto the lap of a seemingly intoxicated Affeck, while he suggests that she do the interview topless. He goes on groping her and hugging her and talking about her nipples and firm breasts for what seems like FOREVER. He calls her breasts her "rack" and asks if she has a boyfriend. He pretends that all she wants to talk about is sex. And through the whole thing, he simply will NOT let her go. She's giggling through most of it, but what's she going to do, tell off a famous movie star who she's been assigned to interview? There's a pretty substantial imbalance of power here.

Let's not even get into the part where Affleck uses the word "retarded" and pretends to have cerebral palsy. Funny!

Sure, it might not be as bad as Harvey Weinstein's behavior, or Affleck's younger brother Casey's sexual harassment allegations, but it's totally inappropriate behavior for a television interview. Maybe these brothers should attend some anti-sexual harassment classes and learn a thing or two about how to act around women. Sure couldn't hurt.

