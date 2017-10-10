Advertising

Without using his name, Ben Affleck has finally spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, amid allegations that the movie mogul has been sexually harassing and abusing women for decades.

With another name missing in his statement calling on people to "do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters," people are saying that his condemnation doesn't ring true.

I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and... Posted by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

A lot of people have a similar note: Tell your brother.

WHAT ABOUT CASEY, BEN? WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO SAY TO CASEY? — Amyzing (@deangelis28) October 10, 2017

You had no problem campaigning for Casey Affleck's Academy Award, though. — Jon (@prasejeebus) October 10, 2017

Um, your brother is no different. Let that sink in for a second. — Stephanie Gould (@StephanieGould) October 10, 2017

Address

Your

Brother

or

This

Statement

Is

Completely

Empty — fuckin beer? (@JonGoncalves) October 10, 2017

Dude. Google your brother. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) October 10, 2017

Cool now do Casey https://t.co/71WTrm1SIz — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) October 10, 2017

Hi Ben.In response to the highlighted conundrum I have 2 suggestions:

1. Talk to your (real) brother Casey

2. Talk to your (TV) brother Matt pic.twitter.com/spC79JCDvi — CNN TheOcho (@theocho_espn) October 10, 2017

In 2010, Casey Affleck was sued by two women for sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, which he settled out of court and went on to win an Oscar.

Another person Affleck should tell? Matt Damon, who allegedly along with Russell Crowe, had The New York Times kill a story about Weinstein's predatory behavior towards women.

Go tell Matt Damon first https://t.co/hz5qcguCjO — Tristan (@8___Tristan___8) October 10, 2017

Weinstein famously championed Affleck and Damon's film Good Will Hunting, and was the first person they thanked in their Oscar acceptance speech.

Think deeper, Ben. Enabling sexual predators is even worse than Batman v. Superman.

