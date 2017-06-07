Advertising

Ben Platt, star of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, has enjoyed a very successful career, despite his young age.

1. He’s Been Performing Since He Was a Kid

#FlashbackFriday to Mame at the Hollywood Bowl in 2004 with the great Michelle Lee. Been at this for a while, folks! A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on May 27, 2016 at 10:25am PDT

Ben actually landed a pretty big role when he was just 9-years-old, playing Winthrop Paroo in The Music Man, along with Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. When he was 10, Ben played Patrick Dennis in the Hollywood Bowl production of Mame. Now, Ben is 23-years-old, but plays Evan, who is 17.

Check out Ben's early work in Mame. Talent at such a young age!

2. Book of Mormon Changed Ben's College Plans

Only 4 weeks left to catch me and my mission companion in @bookofmormon! Our last show is Sunday 1/4! A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Dec 5, 2014 at 8:38am PST

While Ben enrolled in Columbia University, he landed the role of Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon’s Chicago tour in 2012 and 2013...so he dropped out of school six weeks after starting. He went on to star in the same role on Broadway in 2014 when he was just 19.

Of that role, he told People.com: “It was really incredible. I was a fanboy of Book of Mormon in high school like everybody else. I used to listen to the songs on my car on the way to school. I just worshiped that show — when I went to see it, it was one of the funniest shows I’d ever seen in my entire life.”

He added, “To get to have my debut on Broadway be something that I felt some kind of ownership of was like, an embarrassment of riches. It was really amazing.”

3. Art Imitated Life for Ben

#BecaAndBenji #StankFaceOff A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on May 14, 2015 at 12:09pm PDT

Ben famously played the role of Benji in the movie Pitch Perfect, but did you know he was a member of the Columbia University singing group Nonsequitur A Cappella?

Ben told People.com about his first big screen break, explaining: “The experience was incredibly rewarding and opened an insane amount of doors. The first film felt like this little theater camp. We all were making this small funny quirky little movie that we all believed in so much and thought it was really new and weird and just really funny. And we had no idea it would be embraced to such a beautiful extent and such a cultural extent.”

4. He’s Got a Special Skill

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Apr 19, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

Of course, we know Ben’s a talented actor and singer, but he has a special skill that he brings to the stage every time: the ability to sing and cry.

Neil Patrick Harris said of Ben to the New York Times: “He sings through tears! Think of how hard that is to do, to sing an entire song and cry simultaneously. I couldn’t do it. I physically couldn’t do it. I’d sound like a goat.”

5. Ben Has Something in Common With Evan Hansen

First preview of @DearEvanHansen on Broadway is 15 weeks from today. Just sayin. Ticket link in bio! @hotdamnitslaura A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Aug 1, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

While Ben isn’t exactly like his character, Evan, he does admit that he feels some of the same internal feelings. He told Playbill.com:

“The only real adversity—thus far, knock on wood—that I’ve really had in life, personally, is anxiety. I’ve dealt with it in different ways. I’ve dabbled in medication and therapy and a lot of things that Evan tries, so that was a really nice window into him to begin with because that’s a part of him that I think is the most relatable to people. [The character], very easily, can feel inauthentic and ‘surface-y’ because if you just say, ‘This is an anxious kid,’ there are physical manifestations of that—he bites his nails, and he doesn’t look people in the eye for very long. But because I at least know where to draw from, it can end up feeling realer.”

