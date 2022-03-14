19 people share stories of their best and worst celebrity encounters.

There's a saying, "never meet your heroes," but I call bullsh*t. Because you might meet your heroes and they turn out to be really f*cking cool. Or maybe they turn out to be a total a**hole. But either way, you have a good story to tell.
Here are 19 stories of celebrity encounters that went either very well, or very badly:
1.) From gleam:
Some location scouts decided to use my parents' house for a couple scenes in the Steve Martin/Laura Dern/Helena Bonham Carter movie "Novocaine".
My dad was and is a pretty good banjo player, and he asked Steve to sign two of his banjos.
He did, but then they jammed for about 20 minutes in our living room, Helena Bonham Carter sitting on the floor fawning over Steve Martin and half the crew standing around watching as well.
It was super cool. And here he is, in my parents' old living room: