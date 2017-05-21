Advertising

The Billboard Music Awards were on Sunday, and beautiful celebrities took a moment to strut down red carpet in their beautiful outfits to remind us that they are much more beautiful than us common folk. Sure, it seems highly unfair that these hot, rich people get to wear fancy outfits to events while we sit home dropping salsa on our shirts (just me?), but at least we can admire them from afar. Not everyone nailed it this year, but here is who did:

1. Camila Cabello

Cabello looks like the IRL version of the dancing lady emoji...in a really good way. Getty

2. Lindsey Stirling

I honestly have no idea who Stirling is, but her dress is pretty. Getty

3. Rickey Thompson

Internet personality Rickey Thompson looks classy as hell in an olive green suit.

4. Lea Michele

Just the right ratio of sexy and classy.

5. Sibley Scole

She looks like a gorgeous Jedi in the best possible way.

6. Machine Gun Kelly

Man, I don't know who half these people are, but I like this dude's suit! Jury's still out on his name, though.

7. Hailee Steinfeld

Cut out dresses are definitely having a moment, and Steinfeld absolutely rocks this one.

8. John Legend

There are many ways the double-breasted suit could go wrong, but Legend got it right.

9. Vanessa Hudgens

Leave it to Hudgens to make giant satin pink bows look fashionable.

