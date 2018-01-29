The best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from famous people at the Grammys.

The best behind-the-scenes Instagrams from famous people at the Grammys.
Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 29, 2018@3:53 PM
Advertising

Ah, the Grammys. A night full of glitz and glamour and celebrities galore. Sure, there are always photographers there to take tons of pictures, but why not get the goods straight from the source — the stars themselves. We get to watch them get ready, make costume changes, and do all the things that make the night so glamorous (like Katie Holmes with her head under what looks like an angry, one-tentacled octopus). Enjoy the best celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Grammys.

1. Rihanna

stay pressed.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

2. Beyoncé and Jay Z

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

3. Cardi B

I️ CANT BELIEVE IT !!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

4. Camila Cabello

life is but a dream

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

5. Lady Gaga

Advertising

6. Katie Holmes

Happy Sunday :) @djquintero @genevieveherr

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

7. Chrissy Teigen

8. Pink

Family Portrait #grammys

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

9. Lorde

GOLD DUST WOMAN

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on

Advertising

10. Vanessa Hudgens

When I see my pizza coming to the table 😝😉

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

11. Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

12. Nick Jonas

#grammys let’s do this!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc