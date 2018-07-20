35 hilarious comments celebrities left on each other’s Instagrams for the world to see.

There is something weirdly thrilling about watching celebrities interact with each other— it's like watching an a crossover episode of your favorite TV show but in real life! And thanks to social media, it is easier than ever to bask in the hilarity of celebs leaving sassy and shady comments on each other's Instagrams and Twittes. Celebrities— they really are just like us!

However, it could sometimes be hard to find these interactions thanks to the tidal wave of comments left by fans on each post. Thankfully, the Instagram account Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs), run by two friends/pop culture fanatics, Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, captures these moments and posts them for all to enjoy.

Here are 35 top-notch celebrity interactions that will make you really want to have famous friends:

1.

2.

3.