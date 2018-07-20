35 hilarious comments celebrities left on each other’s Instagrams for the world to see.

35 hilarious comments celebrities left on each other’s Instagrams for the world to see.
April Lavalle
Jul 20, 2018@12:36 PM
Advertising

There is something weirdly thrilling about watching celebrities interact with each other— it's like watching an a crossover episode of your favorite TV show but in real life! And thanks to social media, it is easier than ever to bask in the hilarity of celebs leaving sassy and shady comments on each other's Instagrams and Twittes. Celebrities— they really are just like us!

However, it could sometimes be hard to find these interactions thanks to the tidal wave of comments left by fans on each post. Thankfully, the Instagram account Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs), run by two friends/pop culture fanatics, Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, captures these moments and posts them for all to enjoy.

Here are 35 top-notch celebrity interactions that will make you really want to have famous friends:

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

Caught. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

5.

Ladies & Gentlemen, Seth Rogen. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

6.

7.

Or on pleasure. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

8.

Advertising

9.

Mini round up ✨#CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

10.

A rare @annehathaway find. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

11.

*waits for @dylansprouse comment* #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

12.

The @leonardodicaprio effect. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

13.

14.

Update to previous post: *clenches fist* #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

15.

Twins. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

16.

Seems fair, @annakendrick47. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

17.

Advertising

18.

RT @haileybaldwin. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

19.

Classic mix up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

20.

Take all the time you need, Rob. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

21.

22.

23.

Advertising

24.

25.

A little midday roundup. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

26.

When the edible hits. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

27.

Heard he goes to @anastasiabeverlyhills. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

28.

29.

Spot on @armiehammer. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertising

30.

I see it, @kellyripa. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

31.

10/10. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

32.

Advertising

33.

Honestly, same. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

34.

This duo. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

35.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 