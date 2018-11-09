Celebrities are getting people fired up about getting Beto to run against Trump.

Advertising
Beto O’Rourke supporters may want to wait a tick before they toss that yard sign in the recycling bin. Instead, they might want to grab a paintbrush.
If it were up to celebrities like Beyonce, Alyssa Milano, Busy Phillips, Olivia Wilde, Josh Gad, (the bandwagon is getting pretty full) Beto O’Rourke will be our next President. He has all the things Democrats love: he’s articulate, his effortless boyish charm, anti-aging DNA akin to Paul Rudd, a literal rock star past, and his subtle use of a well placed F-bomb. His worst quality so far is his name. Not that he changed his first name, but his needy last name. An apostrophe? He can’t have a last name free of additional punctuation as to not confound every online form known to man? What a snowflake.
All that aside, the groundswell for #Beto2020 is based around one key factor that all celebrity-obsessed Americans can’t deny: he reminds us of JFK.
What’s better political currency than the energetic, contagious spirit of youth? It worked in the 1960’s after country with some serious growing pains needed a change. A man with a young family not yet influenced by Washington insider politics, who says all the things we want to hear about the economy, the future, race relations, and he loves munching on a Whopper. Replace ‘Whopper’ with ‘Marilyn Monroe,’ and he’s a carbon copy of John F. Kennedy.
Even if America claims to be tired of celebrities weighing in on politics, who could deny Beto’s authenticity? According to this Twitter user, O’Rourke was at her polling station to thank voters personally:
If that doesn’t have every American declaring, “You complete me,” then what will melt our cold, dead hearts? Speaking of cold, dead hearts, congratulations to Ted Cruz on his win. May your constituents get the Senator they knowingly, and willingly, voted for!
