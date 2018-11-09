Celebrities are getting people fired up about getting Beto to run against Trump.

If it were up to celebrities like Beyonce, Alyssa Milano, Busy Phillips, Olivia Wilde, Josh Gad, (the bandwagon is getting pretty full) Beto O’Rourke will be our next President. He has all the things Democrats love: he’s articulate, his effortless boyish charm, anti-aging DNA akin to Paul Rudd, a literal rock star past, and his subtle use of a well placed F-bomb. His worst quality so far is his name. Not that he changed his first name, but his needy last name. An apostrophe? He can’t have a last name free of additional punctuation as to not confound every online form known to man? What a snowflake.

If it were up to celebrities like Beyonce, Alyssa Milano, Busy Phillips, Olivia Wilde, Josh Gad, (the bandwagon is getting pretty full) Beto O’Rourke will be our next President. He has all the things Democrats love: he’s articulate, his effortless boyish charm, anti-aging DNA akin to Paul Rudd, a literal rock star past, and his subtle use of a well placed F-bomb. His worst quality so far is his name. Not that he changed his first name, but his needy last name. An apostrophe? He can’t have a last name free of additional punctuation as to not confound every online form known to man? What a snowflake.

Beto O’Rourke supporters may want to wait a tick before they toss that yard sign in the recycling bin. Instead, they might want to grab a paintbrush.

All that aside, the groundswell for #Beto2020 is based around one key factor that all celebrity-obsessed Americans can’t deny: he reminds us of JFK.