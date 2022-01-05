People react to news that Betty White's last word was 'Allen.'

The world lost a legend last week, iconic actress and comedian Betty White, who passed away on December 31st at age 99.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, White's close friend and former co-star Vicki Lawrence was asked: "When was the last time you spoke with her?"
This was her response:
I hadn’t been able to reach her lately. I wrote her a long letter a while back but she did not answer, which was unlike her. I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her. I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so fucking hard to watch the people you love go away. She said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the last word out of her mouth was “Allen.” That’s so lovingly sweet. I hope that is true.