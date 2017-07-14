Stop everything. Early Friday morning, Beyoncé finally posted the first picture of her new baby twins Rumi and Sir on Instagram.
Check out this gorgeous shot of Bey-mom-cé with her two new additions:
The picture, which depicts the 'Lemonade' singer in a flowing dress in front of an arch of flowers, is captioned as,"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾" This was the first picture Beyoncé uploaded to Instagram since May.
Bey announced she was pregnant back in February with this truly iconic photo shoot, and welcomed her 'bey'bies in June.
In addition to having Beyoncé and Jay Z as parents, Rumi and Sir also join cool big sis Blue Ivy, who is five.
Hey, Beyoncé! I know you have your hands full right now, but if you have room for one more, I would love to be adopted by you. I can change diapers!