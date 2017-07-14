Advertising

Stop everything. Early Friday morning, Beyoncé finally posted the first picture of her new baby twins Rumi and Sir on Instagram.

Check out this gorgeous shot of Bey-mom-cé with her two new additions:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The picture, which depicts the 'Lemonade' singer in a flowing dress in front of an arch of flowers, is captioned as,"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾" This was the first picture Beyoncé uploaded to Instagram since May.

Bey announced she was pregnant back in February with this truly iconic photo shoot, and welcomed her 'bey'bies in June.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In addition to having Beyoncé and Jay Z as parents, Rumi and Sir also join cool big sis Blue Ivy, who is five.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Hey, Beyoncé! I know you have your hands full right now, but if you have room for one more, I would love to be adopted by you. I can change diapers!

