Beyoncé shares rare pic of her twins and it was more than worth the wait.

Beyoncé has finally given us a good look at her 1-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, and the picture is too sweet for words.

Bey has been pretty darn busy lately. This summer alone, Beyoncé and her husband (some guy named Jay-Z?) dropped a surprise album, created one of the most iconic music videos of the year, and embarked on the worldwide 'On the Run II' tour. And, of course, she did all this while raising her three children.

What can I say? She's Beyoncé.

So it only makes sense that the Carter/Knowles family would take a little vacation and get some R&R between creating important pop-culture moments. And Queen B was kind enough to bless her fans with pictures from her European getaway on her website.

Beyoncé uploaded this adorable picture of herself holding Rumi and Sir on her lap while on vacation in Europe. Aww!

Although Bey posts plenty of pictures of her 6-year-old daughter Blue, there have only been a few peeks at Rumi and Sir, including this picture from early June posted by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson, and this portrait of the twins when they were just a month old.