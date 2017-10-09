Advertising

Blue Ivy Carter has the most famous mother in the world and, apparently, she got her looks.

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson recently shared a photo of a young Beyoncé mid-hair braiding at the salon. "If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," she wrote. From their glowing skin to their knowing smiles, Bey and Blue could be twins.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Commenters are loving the doppelgangers, not to mention the nostalgia. "I love this picture. I like how the lady doing her hair is all dressed up...just because it's the 90's and just because it's Texas. Classic throw back," wrote one fan. "Bey got herself a carbon copy - Blue ♡♡♡♡," agreed another.

Blue also famously looks like her father. In a photo of the family at the NBA All-Star Game earlier this year, photographers caught Blue and Jay-Z making the exact same face. "From her eyes up it's at Beyoncé . From her nose down it's JayZ," a commenter wrote.

#jayz #blueivy A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

She's the perfect combo of both her famous parents and we, as always, are perfectly jealous.

