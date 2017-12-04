This woman looks so much like Beyoncé she could use a security guard.

This is Brittany Williams, from Detroit, Michigan. She bears a slight resemblance to Beyoncé. Just kidding, this woman looks so much like Beyoncé that she apparently has her picture taken "constantly" by strangers and told the Daily Mail that a group of women even chased her car hoping to get selfies with her.

Nothing hunts us like our thoughts yearning for things to be how they used to be. Appreciate what it was, accept what it is, position it for how you hope for it to be tomorrow. -B #liveinthenow A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:19am PST

On Instagram, Williams is @sur__b, where she has over 50,000 followers. But being Beyoncé's doppelganger is not always easy. She told Daily Mail, "I get approached all the time; whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events. I've also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing."

Love can bring out another side of beauty... ~BB 💙 A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Williams says that she's not purposely trying to look like Beyoncé, it's just that this is how she looks. She added that while the comparison used to bother her, she now accepts it (she really doesn't have much choice).

H A L L O W E E N 👻 | Fit Swipe ➡️ #createdbyme A post shared by SurB™ (@sur__b) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Looks aren't all Williams has in common with Beyoncé. Speaking to the Mail, Williams said, "She sings, dances, writes and I am gifted in the same ways; we're both strong dominant women, fearless, and God fearing."