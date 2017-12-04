This woman looks so much like Beyoncé she could use a security guard.

This is Brittany Williams, from Detroit, Michigan. She bears a slight resemblance to Beyoncé. Just kidding, this woman looks so much like Beyoncé that she apparently has her picture taken "constantly" by strangers and told the Daily Mail that a group of women even chased her car hoping to get selfies with her.
On Instagram, Williams is @sur__b, where she has over 50,000 followers. But being Beyoncé's doppelganger is not always easy. She told Daily Mail, "I get approached all the time; whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events. I've also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing."
Williams says that she's not purposely trying to look like Beyoncé, it's just that this is how she looks. She added that while the comparison used to bother her, she now accepts it (she really doesn't have much choice).
Looks aren't all Williams has in common with Beyoncé. Speaking to the Mail, Williams said, "She sings, dances, writes and I am gifted in the same ways; we're both strong dominant women, fearless, and God fearing."
She told the publication, "I'm just a cool, stylish, smart, witty girl with a vision, confidence, and ambition. I'm still dreaming that God will allow my visions to come to fruition. He has blessed me so much." She is so not wrong.