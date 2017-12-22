This video of Beyonce and her family doing the electric slide is making everyone very happy.

This video of Beyoncé and her family doing the electric slide has people cheering for the dance skillz on display, especially Beyoncé in those super thin high heels.

The clip shows Bey, her husband Jay Z, and various family members (including Beyoncé's mom, Tina, and stepdad, Richard Lawson) dancing the famous dance. And the internet is loving it.

Jay Z tossing his hands in the air on that electric slide kick just closed my casket, fam — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 22, 2017

In the video, which was shared by Tina Lawson, the family is dancing to “Before I Let You Go,” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

The fact that Beyonce has her purse on and Jay-Z throw his hands up on every turn confirms that 2017 was the Blackest year ever. — TyreeBP (@TyreeBP) December 22, 2017

Bey is no stranger to dancing in heels — she's a pro.

Does nobody else notice her in those thin 8 inch heels carelessly dancing and not missing a step?! pic.twitter.com/9vIoIbrDJL — Jasmine Crump ✨ (@__itsjazzy) December 22, 2017