This video of Beyonce and her family doing the electric slide is making everyone very happy.

This video of Beyoncé and her family doing the electric slide has people cheering for the dance skillz on display, especially Beyoncé in those super thin high heels.
The clip shows Bey, her husband Jay Z, and various family members (including Beyoncé's mom, Tina, and stepdad, Richard Lawson) dancing the famous dance. And the internet is loving it.
In the video, which was shared by Tina Lawson, the family is dancing to “Before I Let You Go,” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.
Bey is no stranger to dancing in heels — she's a pro.
Well, you know what they say — the family that grooves together, stays together.
