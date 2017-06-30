Advertising

Ever since it was reported that Beyoncé gave birth to her twins, rumors and speculations as to what the babies' names would be have been flying around the internet. Now it's being reported that the twins have been named for real. Ahhh!! It's the moment we've all been waiting for!

According to TMZ, the company run by Beyoncé and Jay-Z that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal documents to secure the rights to two more names.

TMZ reports that the trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.

Hmmm, we're noticing a lot of BABY ITEMS on that list. Naturally, people are assuming that the names Jay and Bey are looking to trademark are the names of the twins.

Oh, right, guess we should tell you what the names are. Can we get a drum roll, please?

The names are...

Rumi Carter and Sir Carter!

Last week, rumors were circulating that the twins had been named Shawn Jr. and Bea, but if this report is true, it appears that that was merely a rumor.

So, there you have it (reportedly), folks. The twins (reportedly) have names! Please proceed to flail around the room as you see fit.

